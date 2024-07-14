Reading material ahoy!
With the book boat to new literary shores
3000 readers are supplied with reading material by the book boat every year. Now it is making its rounds again between Klagenfurt and Krumpendorf until the end of August. And there is a book island at the Klagenfurt lido.
1500 books and magazines - that's what the Carinthian Chamber of Labor's book boat and book island are stocked with. "Whether relaxation, adventure or knowledge - at sea or on land - there is something for everyone in the AK libraries in this unique ambience on the lake," explains AK President Günther Goach proudly. Bookworms can use this service until the end of August.
The "stops"
While the book island is a fixed point of contact at the Klagenfurt lido from 10.00 to 18.00, the book boat calls at several "ports". From 10.30 a.m. at Loretto lido for one hour, at 12.30 p.m. at Parkbad Krumpendorf, from 2.00 p.m. to 2.45 p.m. at the landing stage of the trade union in Krumpendorf, the last stop is Bad Stich from 3.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m.
There is a special promotion at the book island at the lido this year: over 500 books will be given away. "Books that are more than ten years old or have been replaced by new donations will be offered for free this summer at the lido," explains AK library manager Roman Huditsch.
Largest public library
The summer book campaign is not only intended to whet the appetite for reading, but also to draw attention to the wide range of books available at the Chamber of Labor library in Klagenfurt. "As the largest public library in Carinthia, we not only expand our range on Lake Wörthersee every year, but also fulfill our educational mission for the entire population," says AK Director Susanne Kißlinger. A reading card for adults costs a one-off fee of ten euros and is free for children and young people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
