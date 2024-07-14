With the book boat to new literary shores

Largest public library

The summer book campaign is not only intended to whet the appetite for reading, but also to draw attention to the wide range of books available at the Chamber of Labor library in Klagenfurt. "As the largest public library in Carinthia, we not only expand our range on Lake Wörthersee every year, but also fulfill our educational mission for the entire population," says AK Director Susanne Kißlinger. A reading card for adults costs a one-off fee of ten euros and is free for children and young people.