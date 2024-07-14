“If someone doesn’t go along with me, I’ll be strict”

Is that the only solution? Or do you also need reinforcements from outside?

The idea when you have a smaller team is that young players can take the next step if some of the regular players get injured. The academy was an important reason why I wanted to come here. This path should always be open, they should always be welcomed with open arms as long as they are team players and are committed to our idea. Then they should show the world how much they want it. Injuries also mean opportunities. Johan Cruyff, one of my idols, said: "Every disadvantage also brings an advantage. The disadvantage that Fernando can't play, that Taku can't play for longer, means that the youngsters have more opportunities. When I was young, I was given the advice to always look at what I have. And not what I don't have. If you look at what you don't have in soccer, you'll be disappointed very quickly (laughs). I see a lot of talent with us. I asked Berni and Stephan to take four great talents from the academy to the training camp. That's a huge opportunity for them. But to answer the question directly: We always have an eye on the market. If it offers something and we can improve, then we'll do something. But it's about making premium transfers that improve our first eleven. So if someone comes in, he has to be really good.