SMS scam is currently experiencing a boom again

If the fraudsters contact you by text message, it is usually superficial so as not to be discovered as a fake child. Private exchanges are quickly followed by a request to transfer money: "Dad, please transfer money to me". In most cases, an emergency is invented. "Every text message that contains a request for money is an alarm signal," says the police officer responsible for prevention at the Salzburg State Criminal Police Office. In addition to police work in the narrower sense, he also holds courses. Practically every lecture is attended by people who have already received such text messages. "You then realize how widespread the scam is."