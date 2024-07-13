Due to storm damage
61 residents were moved out of the retirement home
More than half of the roof of the Zell an der Pram district old people's and nursing home was covered by a storm on Saturday night. As water had also entered the building and caused damage, all 61 residents had to be moved to another building on Saturday afternoon for safety reasons.
It was a violent storm front that swept through the municipality of Zell an der Pram at around 11 pm on Friday night. The violent storm unfortunately covered a large part of the district retirement and nursing home. More than half of the roof was affected. The heavy rain subsequently caused large quantities of water to penetrate.
Temporary protection
Five fire departments (Zell/Pram, Blümling, Krena, Schulleredt and Peuerbach) with a total of 70 firefighters and the support of two private companies attempted to repair the damage in a makeshift manner and to provisionally seal the roof with tarpaulins.
Most of the water that had entered the building was removed with the help of vacuum cleaners and emergency lighting was set up. Fortunately, an immediate evacuation was not necessary. It was possible to keep the home running safely during the night and most of the residents were probably unaware of the incident.
Evacuation
For safety reasons, however, the 61 residents of the home were temporarily accommodated in a house in Schärding on Saturday afternoon. A large contingent of rescue workers was deployed. Fortunately, the relocation went without incident. It was not yet clear on Saturday when the senior citizens would be able to return to their home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
