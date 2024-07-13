His idol, his greatest fear, his inspiration

The best sporting memory from my childhood is... something you shouldn't tell PSV fans. I was twelve years old, in high school and knew that Ajax were playing Gremio Porto Alegre for the World Cup in Tokyo. I listened to the penalty shoot-out on an old radio and heard how the Ajax players scored and won. It was very emotional for me. This competition doesn't mean much to many people in soccer today, but we went to the Club World Cup with Liverpool. I really wanted to be there because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It brings together soccer fans from all over the world, from the Middle East, from South America, from everywhere. I had the privilege of being there. When we woke up in the morning after the final, Jürgen (Klopp) was playing a song. (pulls out his cell phone and plays Top of the World by Carpenters). This song means the world to me because it takes me back to Qatar, where we beat Flamengo after extra time. Ajax was the starting point, and I've been fascinated by this competition ever since.