Moscow's shadow war
Russia’s long arm: concerns about attacks are growing
The foiled assassination attempt on Rheinmetall CEO Armin Pappberger shows how long the Kremlin's arm has already become. From graffiti to assassination attempts: the Kremlin is waging a "shadow war" against the West.
"The Russian secret service now resembles an octopus that uses all the tentacles at its disposal and whose head is currently in Central Europe," a European secret service employee told the Wall Street Journal.
Russian spies also in Vienna
And this center of Russian espionage is said to be located in Vienna, according to several media reports. A secret service employee told the magazine that half of the 500 employees at the Russian embassy in Vienna are agents.
Investigative journalist Christo Grozev, whose Oscar-winning documentary uncovered the Kremlin's attempt to kill opposition leader Alexei Navalny, had to leave the city because his safety could no longer be guaranteed. An Austrian official in Russia's pay was also to blame. When Grozev visits his family in Vienna, he enjoys the protection of a head of state.
Murder plot surrounding Rheinmetall boss
And this is by no means an isolated case in Europe, as the recently uncovered murder plot from the Kremlin surrounding the head of the German arms company Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, shows. The company had announced plans to build a factory to repair damaged tanks in Ukraine and produce ammunition for the Ukrainian army. This put him in the Kremlin's sights.
Security experts assume that such incidents will become more frequent. According to a NATO representative, Russia is waging a "shadow war" against the West and has been carrying out sabotage operations in all NATO countries for more than six months. It is targeting Ukraine's arms supply lines and the decision-makers behind them. People like Papperger.
"The entire spectrum of hybrid warfare"
Russia is using the "full range" of hybrid warfare, a NATO official told Politico magazine. "We see everything. From high-profile espionage operations for up to 400,000 euros, to acts of violence where gangsters are hired for a few thousand euros."
From seven euros for a sprayer to paint pro-Russian graffiti on the walls to arson attacks on the largest department store in Poland's capital Warsaw last May. Russia's arm is long. Concerns about attacks are growing.
