AK Tirol criticizes
Applications only digital: “Need access for all”
The craftsmen's bonus comes into force on Monday. However, applications can only be submitted digitally for the time being. This is causing the AK Tirol to shake its head. It is also calling for the possibility of analog applications.
With the "housing and construction package", the federal government wants to stimulate the economy, create affordable housing and facilitate access to property. The "Krone" reported. One part of the package is the craftsmen's bonus, which subsidizes the work of craftsmen in the home. The application phase starts on Monday. For the time being, however, applications can only be submitted online.
More support and commitment is needed from public bodies to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to use such services.
Erwin Zangerl
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"This excludes older people"
This annoys Tyrol's AK President Erwin Zangerl: "It is unacceptable that important support and services are only made available to those who are able to navigate the digital world. This excludes older people in particular from barrier-free access to subsidies and services."
AK boss identifies "digital divide"in Austria
The AK boss speaks of a "digital divide" that is a reality in Austria. And he cites further examples. For example, the use of self-service checkouts in supermarkets or ticket machines at train stations is a challenge for many people.
Zangerl calls for "more support and commitment from public authorities to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to use such services. In the transition phase, all services should also be available in analog form".
