Star at the "Krone" festival
Clever “Rotzbua” is looking forward to a Linzer Torte
He stormed the charts with "So Good" and describes himself as someone who cheats his way through. Tim Kamrad is one of the stars at the "Krone" festival in Linz. The German talks about his friendship with Samu Haber, pre-performance rituals and his role models.
A likeable young man beckons us over and quickly stuffs a few chips into his mouth. "One moment please, I'm almost ready," smiles Tim Kamrad before the interview with the "Krone". We met the German before a charity concert in Munich, including an audio sample.
"Krone": Tim, you started making music quite young. Tell us about your first steps.
Tim Kamrad: I got my first guitar when I was four years old. The first time I was on stage was in a musical at elementary school. I got to play the lead role, sang a solo and somehow I was already hooked.
Speaking of school.I've read that you're a pretty smart guy.
I had an average grade of 1.0, but I wasn't the classic nerd. But a lot of teachers hated me because I was already a 'snotty boy'. But no radio station ever asked me what my average grade was (laughs).
Did you have any classical vocal training?
I learned a bit in the choir as a child, but that was all. I don't think you need any vocal training. Especially if your voice is not trained, it is special. What you need is a mentor who takes you by the hand. Because you always make a lot of mistakes at the beginning.
You were on tour with Samu Haber from Sunrise Avenue at the age of 20. Was he your mentor?
I was his support act on the 2018 tour and played in front of thousands of people for the first time. Samu really taught me a lot. And now on 'The Voice on Germany', a friendship has developed.
Why do you sing in English and never in German?
I never felt that. My parents came from Poland, we never listened to German music. The first note I wrote was in English. Sometimes I'm in the shower and I have an idea. Or at night - I wake up and think, I have to record this. And it's always in English.
How did the name Kamrad come about?
In the beginning it was Tim Kamrad and when I split up with my band, Kamrad came out. That's my name now. But when we talk, I'm Tim.
Do youhave a styling consultant?
Not really. Should there be one? I'm interested in fashion, that's kind of part of it. When you're a solo artist, you need a look - my curls, my glasses. And on stage it's often colorful, I don't want to look like the technician. But I'm not Elton John 2.0 either.
What about a ritual before the show?
We tried meditating once. But then I quickly found out that I really need energy. There are four of us on stage, we breathe in a circle beforehand, we have a chant that goes: 'Three, two, one, yes for sure'. I come from the Ruhr region, where people say 'yes, sure' all the time. But that's all there is to it. It works because I go on stage with friends and we have a good time.
Doyou travel with a tour bus?
Normally yes. It's like being on a school trip.
Have you ever played in Austria?
In Vienna, never in Linz. But the most important thing is to eat well. It's part of the culture. Your cuisine is great. Wiener Schnitzel and a Linzer Torte are a must.
Did you ever have any role models?
The Beatles were the reason why I got into music. Then came Prince. He was a real performer. And then Ed Sheeran.
How did your current band come about?
They are all professional musicians, professionals who have studied. Unlike me. So there are three people on stage who know what they're doing and one who's muddling through (laughs). But they are all my best friends now.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.