Clever “Rotzbua” is looking forward to a Linzer Torte

What about a ritual before the show?

We tried meditating once. But then I quickly found out that I really need energy. There are four of us on stage, we breathe in a circle beforehand, we have a chant that goes: 'Three, two, one, yes for sure'. I come from the Ruhr region, where people say 'yes, sure' all the time. But that's all there is to it. It works because I go on stage with friends and we have a good time.