Punch of the week

Dark red card and standing out at all costs

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 16:00

Two countries are fighting for the title in today's European Championship final. Our Punch of the Week also had two contenders for victory, but the result was a draw.

The FPÖ party youth have often attracted attention with their extremely strange behavior. Most recently with the staging of the "Hitler balcony" in a sinister video. Now the next scandal has followed. The blue party disciples do not want our successful national soccer team to look like the French national team in a few years' time. That doesn't mean the jerseys, by the way. The commercial was intended as an appeal to join the FPÖ youth. It turned out to be an own goal. It's a serious foul to pimp our national team, which did so well at the European Championships. The "Krone" gives him a dark red card and the Punch of the Week.

Because standing out at all costs is probably also the motto for State Secretary and ÖVP hopeful Claudia Plakolm. The 29-year-old caused quite a stir on social media when she ate a Dürüm on Dürüm Day. The promotional video for the Turkish dish backfired badly.

Plakolm countered with a follow-up video in which she enjoyed a Styrian fried chicken salad and declared the Dürüm debate over. Well then, goodbye!

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
