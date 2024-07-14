Dark red card and standing out at all costs

The FPÖ party youth have often attracted attention with their extremely strange behavior. Most recently with the staging of the "Hitler balcony" in a sinister video. Now the next scandal has followed. The blue party disciples do not want our successful national soccer team to look like the French national team in a few years' time. That doesn't mean the jerseys, by the way. The commercial was intended as an appeal to join the FPÖ youth. It turned out to be an own goal. It's a serious foul to pimp our national team, which did so well at the European Championships. The "Krone" gives him a dark red card and the Punch of the Week.