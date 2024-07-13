Messi comparisons, Mbappe jersey and a serenade

"Try to be myself"

With his goal in the semi-final against France (2:1), Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history. He is repeatedly compared to Argentina's world champion Messi, who, like him, grew up at FC Barcelona. "I try to be myself so that people recognize me as Lamine Yamal. That's all," said the teenager about possible parallels. A photo has been circulating on the internet in recent days showing the then 20-year-old Messi bathing Yamal, who was just a few months old. It was taken in 2007 for a charity calendar.