New hearing
Former mayor wants to give it another go
17 candidates are vying for the post of director of Klagenfurt City Hall, including some well-known names.
The search for a new municipal director in Klagenfurt has to be restarted after the scandal in the first attempt - as reported. According to the mayor's office, 17 candidates have registered on the list so far. Personal interviews will follow and there will be a pre-selection. The second hearing will take place on September 19.
A familiar face
Some candidates are old acquaintances: Claudia Koroschetz, for example, also wants to reapply for the well-paid job as head of 1800 employees. The head of department, who is responsible for elections, passport and registration office in the town hall, was already the municipal director from 2010 to 2013. At the time, she had stepped in for Peter Jost, who had been suspended. She had to make way for Jost again after he was rehabilitated following a trial. Koroschetz is 44 and is regarded as an excellent civil servant.
Strong competition
Deputy Magistrate Stephane Binder also wants to be promoted to chief executive. Isabella Jandl, the wife of Klaus-Jürgen Jandl, is also in the running. She was already in the running the first time and did remarkably well. Jandl manages 470,000 apartments in Vienna and is responsible for 350 employees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.