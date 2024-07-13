Former mayor wants to give it another go

A familiar face

Some candidates are old acquaintances: Claudia Koroschetz, for example, also wants to reapply for the well-paid job as head of 1800 employees. The head of department, who is responsible for elections, passport and registration office in the town hall, was already the municipal director from 2010 to 2013. At the time, she had stepped in for Peter Jost, who had been suspended. She had to make way for Jost again after he was rehabilitated following a trial. Koroschetz is 44 and is regarded as an excellent civil servant.