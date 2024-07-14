Immerse yourself in a rich artistic life

Herbert Unterberger, who was born on January 2, 1944 in Hermagor, was a student of the sculptor Hans Domenig, studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna under Hans Andre and Herbert Boeckl, received the Academy's master class prize, taught at the grammar school in Hermagor and finally became known as a freelance artist. "The harder the stone, the more I liked it. I needed the challenge. The stone I used to create the sculpture for Viktring weighed 24 tons. The work now only weighs 19 tons. I chipped away five tons of stone. My hands can't do it anymore. But I can still paint and draw," the artist revealed at the book presentation at Möderndorf Castle, where one of his stone sculptures is located, where he likes to visit and where the idea for the book was born. "In his company, all everyday worries lose their weight," says Gailtal Museum Director Siegfried Kogler.