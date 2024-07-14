Vorteilswelt
Herbert Unterberger

Immerse yourself in a rich artistic life

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 16:04

Sculptor Herbert Unterberger can look back on 80 exciting years and impressive works of art.

Every Wednesday last year, Irmgard Janschitz visited Herbert Unterberger to listen to stories from his life and to write a biography of the sculptor. "At the first appointment, he gave me a stone to stroke and recited Rilke's 'The Panther'," Janschitz recalls. "I asked myself: how can a single artist create so much and give each work so much soul?"

Herbert Unterberger, who was born on January 2, 1944 in Hermagor, was a student of the sculptor Hans Domenig, studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna under Hans Andre and Herbert Boeckl, received the Academy's master class prize, taught at the grammar school in Hermagor and finally became known as a freelance artist. "The harder the stone, the more I liked it. I needed the challenge. The stone I used to create the sculpture for Viktring weighed 24 tons. The work now only weighs 19 tons. I chipped away five tons of stone. My hands can't do it anymore. But I can still paint and draw," the artist revealed at the book presentation at Möderndorf Castle, where one of his stone sculptures is located, where he likes to visit and where the idea for the book was born. "In his company, all everyday worries lose their weight," says Gailtal Museum Director Siegfried Kogler.

This year, Unterberger's Hemma statue moved from Klagenfurt Cathedral to the Hemma Church in Feldkirchner Straße.
This year, Unterberger's Hemma statue moved from Klagenfurt Cathedral to the Hemma Church in Feldkirchner Straße.
(Bild: Pfarre St. Hemma Martin Rainer)

"Do I deserve the praise?" asked Unterberger modestly, who was also known in the Gailtal valley as a singer with a sonorous bass. A quartet from MGV Erika sang a surprise serenade.

Book tells of his experiences

"Bewegende Einblicke - Biografie Herbert Unterberger" by Irmgard Janschitz is available from the artist himself and at Buch Eder in Hermagor as well as at the Gailtalmuseum in Möderndorf Castle.

Vanessa Zankl provided guitar and vocals for the evening, which was held under the motto "local art active", while Christa Raich read poems from her first book "BLICKverDICHTet". In addition to stone and wood sculptures and paintings by Herbert Unterberger, the logo he designed for 40 years of the Gailtal Museum Association and 100 years of the Georg Essl Collection were also on display. These anniversaries will be celebrated on July 25 from 6 pm at Möderndorf Castle.

Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
