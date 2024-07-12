Vorteilswelt
Austria on the tennis court

Not for sale! WAC wants to extend with attacker

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 09:59

Not for sale! The WAC would like to extend their contract with an attacker. Furthermore, a test pilot has convinced in the training camp, a commitment is in the room. On Friday, the Lavanttaler will test against a Slovakian first division team. Austria Klagenfurt held a team-building session on Thursday. .

comment0 Kommentare

Thierno Ballo left the WAC camp in Windischgarsten. But don't worry! The "Wolves'" attacking ace had to spend two nights in Linz for a military medical and will return on Friday. Nevertheless, the question remains: What will happen to Wolfsberg's top scorer from last season? For club boss Didi Riegler, the answer is quite clear. .

WAC president Dietmar Riegler. (Bild: GEPA )
WAC president Dietmar Riegler.
(Bild: GEPA )

Extension is being sought
"President Riegler told Thierno in a very respectful conversation during the training camp that he is not for sale and is very important to them," Ballo manager Peter Huemerlehner revealed to the "Krone". Riegler is even looking to extend the contract with his striker.

Ballo's market value is three million euros. (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Matic Klansek)
Ballo's market value is three million euros.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Matic Klansek)

The advisor himself has concrete offers on the table from the American, German and French markets. "They would also be prepared to pay Ballo's market value (note: three million euros) as a transfer fee," says Huemerlehner.

Test pilot could be signed
On Friday (18), the Slovakian first division team Podbrezova awaits in the second camp test - in which full-back Angelo Gattermayer will also appear as a test pilot. The 22-year-old has impressed so far - a signing is on the cards.

Austrias Gkezos (left) and Bonnah try their hand at tennis. (Bild: Austria Klagenfurt)
Austrias Gkezos (left) and Bonnah try their hand at tennis.
(Bild: Austria Klagenfurt)

New signing Nico Wimmer returned to team training on Monday following his adductor strain. Perhaps the central defender will get a few minutes against the Slovakians today. It remains to be seen whether neo-keeper Nikolas Polster will play.

Team building at Austria Klagenfurt
Austria Klagenfurt save tomorrow (17) in Welzenegg against FC Koper! Yesterday Violett had a team building day. Sponsor "Autohaus Sintschnig" hosted a breakfast at the "Yacht Hotel" in Velden, then Austria chased the felt ball on the tennis court. In the internal tournament, Thorsten Mahrer and Chris Wernitznig narrowly defeated the duo Sandro Zakany/Bernie Sussitz in the heated final.

Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
