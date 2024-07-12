Austria on the tennis court
Not for sale! WAC wants to extend with attacker
Not for sale! The WAC would like to extend their contract with an attacker. Furthermore, a test pilot has convinced in the training camp, a commitment is in the room. On Friday, the Lavanttaler will test against a Slovakian first division team. Austria Klagenfurt held a team-building session on Thursday. .
Thierno Ballo left the WAC camp in Windischgarsten. But don't worry! The "Wolves'" attacking ace had to spend two nights in Linz for a military medical and will return on Friday. Nevertheless, the question remains: What will happen to Wolfsberg's top scorer from last season? For club boss Didi Riegler, the answer is quite clear. .
Extension is being sought
"President Riegler told Thierno in a very respectful conversation during the training camp that he is not for sale and is very important to them," Ballo manager Peter Huemerlehner revealed to the "Krone". Riegler is even looking to extend the contract with his striker.
The advisor himself has concrete offers on the table from the American, German and French markets. "They would also be prepared to pay Ballo's market value (note: three million euros) as a transfer fee," says Huemerlehner.
Test pilot could be signed
On Friday (18), the Slovakian first division team Podbrezova awaits in the second camp test - in which full-back Angelo Gattermayer will also appear as a test pilot. The 22-year-old has impressed so far - a signing is on the cards.
New signing Nico Wimmer returned to team training on Monday following his adductor strain. Perhaps the central defender will get a few minutes against the Slovakians today. It remains to be seen whether neo-keeper Nikolas Polster will play.
Team building at Austria Klagenfurt
Austria Klagenfurt save tomorrow (17) in Welzenegg against FC Koper! Yesterday Violett had a team building day. Sponsor "Autohaus Sintschnig" hosted a breakfast at the "Yacht Hotel" in Velden, then Austria chased the felt ball on the tennis court. In the internal tournament, Thorsten Mahrer and Chris Wernitznig narrowly defeated the duo Sandro Zakany/Bernie Sussitz in the heated final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.