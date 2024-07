Edtstadler’s summer party kicked off the ÖVP election campaign

She can live with the description "tough but warm". But: "Staying human is the move of the times," emphasized Edtstadler with a view to the day after the election, when partners are also needed. "I can also talk to Leonore Gewessler." Nevertheless, like all parties, the Green Minister received a side blow. "She was and is an active climate activist," Edtstadler said of her ministerial colleague. The top candidate also announced her goal for the election at the party: "First place for the ÖVP in Salzburg and nationwide."