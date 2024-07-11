Nehammer: “Reasonable economic growth” helps

NEOS: "Completely irresponsible"

Criticism of the Chancellor's statements came on Thursday from the FPÖ and the NEOS. "Such false and irresponsible statements underline once again that we must not leave the Ministry of Finance to the ÖVP in a future government," said NEOS budget spokesperson Karin Doppelbauer. Not implementing any reforms is "completely irresponsible." "Because only through a debt brake and targeted structural reforms in large spending blocks such as federalism or pensions can the billions be saved that we need so that young people still have every opportunity and a good future," she said in a statement.