Blitz champion! SAK talents were the first club to celebrate

The SAK Amateurs were in a real hurry this season in the 2nd class D. On May 8, the talents had already crowned themselves the very first champions of the past season in the Carinthian lower division. In the championship, which consisted exclusively of B teams, they were already ten points ahead at the winter break - and finally finished nine points ahead of ATSV Wolfsberg. "The fall was outstanding, then six players switched to the first team - and it still worked out," says coach Herwig Hobisch happily.