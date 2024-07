Fun with Bruckner, PS bolides and water bombs

The range of events is particularly wide this weekend. In addition to the Long Night of the Family, the "Krone" also presents the MusikfestiWels and the Hippmann Summer Night Ball. There are also two highlights for outdoor pool fans: The 3rd Plantsch for the whole family takes place in Vöcklabruck, and party-goers get their money's worth at the Splashtival in Linz's Parkbad. There's something for everyone!