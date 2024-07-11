Fire in the tower!
Famous Rouen Cathedral in flames
Dark smoke is rising from a tower of the world-famous Rouen Cathedral. The building has been evacuated. The cause of the fire is still unknown, the 19th century crossing tower is currently being renovated.
The fire was reported to the fire department at around twelve o'clock. The fire department is on site with 33 vehicles and 63 firefighters, according to reports. The extinguishing work is at a height of 151 meters. The building is currently being restored. According to the AFP news agency, the spire is not made of wood, but of metal.
According to information from the prefecture, it is not yet clear whether the wooden roof structure is affected by the fire. TV footage shows a dark cloud of smoke rising from the top of the cathedral and people in the streets below looking up in horror.
Firefighters fight for landmark
The cathedral tower is on fire, as the Normandy and Seine-Maritime prefecture announced on Platform X on Thursday afternoon. The building has been evacuated. Firefighters are already busy extinguishing the fire. An exclusion zone has been set up around the cathedral.
Rouen Cathedral
Rouen Cathedral is considered an outstanding example of Gothic architecture from the Middle Ages. Its towers and façade symbolize the religious and cultural importance of Rouen. It is a historical landmark that is of great importance to both believers and art lovers worldwide.
The 19th century crossing tower is currently being renovated and is surrounded by scaffolding. Rouen Cathedral is the landmark of the northern French city and was painted several times by the Impressionist Claude Monet. It is one of the masterpieces of Gothic architecture.
Memories of the flames of Notre-Dame
France once again fears for a world-famous cathedral: the fire is reminiscent of the fire at Notre-Dame in Paris in April 2019, which destroyed large parts of the roof truss and the spire of the cathedral, which is over 800 years old. Fortunately, important works of art and religious relics were saved. Thanks to huge donations, the historic cathedral is currently being restored.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
