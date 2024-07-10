Dog the only witness
Son allegedly cut off father’s penis
A particularly bizarre case is currently causing horror in North Rhine-Westphalia: A son (32) is said to have attacked his own father (66) in his house and cut off his penis and testicles. He is now in custody.
The crime against the lawyer from Herne had already taken place in February. As the newspaper "Bild" reported, neighbors had called the emergency services because the victim's dog would not stop barking. The police arrived and found the 66-year-old in a pool of blood in bed - with his penis and testicles severed. Emergency surgery was able to save the man's life.
The investigation turned out to be difficult. A homicide squad spent days securing evidence and searching the surrounding area for the genitals - but to no avail. Apart from dachshund "Kalli", there were no witnesses, as the victim's wife was in hospital at the time of the crime.
DNA revealed son
It wasn't until four months later that things took a decisive turn: DNA evidence pointed to the 32-year-old son, even though he hadn't visited the family home for a long time. Investigators searched his apartment, which he lived in with his partner, blocked off half the street and arrested Moritz K. The severed penis and testicles could not be found.
According to the report, the police and public prosecutor's office confirmed that a "close family member" was arrested. The man from Dortmund, who has been in custody for two weeks, has so far remained silent during questioning. The public prosecutor's office is investigating attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
