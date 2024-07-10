Vorteilswelt
Ex-boyfriend on the run

Mother and daughters murdered in house near London

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 15:57

Three women were found dead in a house in the UK on Tuesday evening. According to initial investigations, it is the wife of a BBC reporter and her two daughters. The man alerted the rescue services - but they arrived too late.

comment0 Kommentare

"According to Bild, BBC reporter John Hunt (58) came home from work at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday to find his wife Carol (61) and their daughters Louise (25) and Hannah (28) seriously injured. Emergency doctors were unable to save any of the three women. They all died at the scene.

Police operation on Tuesday evening (Bild: AP/Jacob King)
Police operation on Tuesday evening
(Bild: AP/Jacob King)

Ex-boyfriend suspected of murder
The police are now using armed units and special forces to search for a 26-year-old suspect who may still be in possession of a weapon. According to current information, he used a crossbow, for which no license is required in the UK, and possibly other weapons.

According to the Daily Mail, the suspect is an ex-boyfriend of daughter Louise, who is extremely dangerous. He is said to have tied up the victims and then killed them with several shots. Kyle is believed to be on the run in the Greater London area. Witnesses have been urged to come forward with tips and not approach the man.

"This is an incredibly serious incident for the victim's family and we are asking for their privacy to be respected while they process what has happened," said Detective Superintendent Rob Hall. The exact circumstances are still being investigated.

"What happened is really sad, very shocking," said a neighbor of the family.

