This is where schools and kindergartens fail

City of Vienna as a role model

The Vienna City Councillor for Education, Christoph Wiederkehr, has planned his own points for Vienna, which have either already been implemented or are planned for the fall of 2024. These include the planned doubling of working hours for assistants in Viennese nurseries from 20 to 40. In addition, cleaning staff are to support the respective assistants in their work. The annual investment of one billion euros in the elementary sector has already been implemented. Vienna boasts the longest opening hours in Austria and the fewest closing days in childcare facilities. And anchoring 55 assistant hours in toddler groups is also to be implemented from fall 2024.