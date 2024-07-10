Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Storms in Upper Austria again

Warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and squalls

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 14:30

Heavy thunderstorms are expected from late afternoon today, Wednesday. GeoSphere Austria warns of heavy rain, squalls and localized hail. The thunderstorms are expected to start in the Mühlviertel and Eisenwurzen regions and then spread across the whole of Upper Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

The meteorologists at GeoSphere Austria expect the humid air over Upper Austria to lead to thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The biggest problem will be heavy rainfall, which can reach high amounts within a short period of time. In addition, squalls with a speed of 80 to 100 km/h and two to five centimeter hailstones are possible.

Thunderstorms spread in the evening
Thunderstorms are expected for the Mühlviertel and Eisenwurzen in the afternoon, with the risk increasing from the southwest in the evening. A cluster of thunderstorms is likely to form over Upper Austria, which will move off towards the northeast after midnight. 

Flooding possible
An "orange thunderstorm warning" is in force, according to which mudslides, landslides and flooding may occur. There is a risk of falling trees due to the gusts of wind. GeoSphere advises people to keep their distance from watercourses and to keep up to date with flood warnings. 

Storm chaos on Saturday
Severe storms with strong gusts of wind and heavy rain hit Upper Austria last weekend. Falling parts of a tree seriously injured two people in Linz on Saturday, as reported in detail. In addition, many trees were uprooted and the roofs of several houses were covered. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Waxenegger
Katharina Waxenegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf