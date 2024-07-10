Storms in Upper Austria again
Warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and squalls
Heavy thunderstorms are expected from late afternoon today, Wednesday. GeoSphere Austria warns of heavy rain, squalls and localized hail. The thunderstorms are expected to start in the Mühlviertel and Eisenwurzen regions and then spread across the whole of Upper Austria.
The meteorologists at GeoSphere Austria expect the humid air over Upper Austria to lead to thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The biggest problem will be heavy rainfall, which can reach high amounts within a short period of time. In addition, squalls with a speed of 80 to 100 km/h and two to five centimeter hailstones are possible.
Thunderstorms spread in the evening
Thunderstorms are expected for the Mühlviertel and Eisenwurzen in the afternoon, with the risk increasing from the southwest in the evening. A cluster of thunderstorms is likely to form over Upper Austria, which will move off towards the northeast after midnight.
Flooding possible
An "orange thunderstorm warning" is in force, according to which mudslides, landslides and flooding may occur. There is a risk of falling trees due to the gusts of wind. GeoSphere advises people to keep their distance from watercourses and to keep up to date with flood warnings.
Storm chaos on Saturday
Severe storms with strong gusts of wind and heavy rain hit Upper Austria last weekend. Falling parts of a tree seriously injured two people in Linz on Saturday, as reported in detail. In addition, many trees were uprooted and the roofs of several houses were covered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
