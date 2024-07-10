Electric car is like a scooter on four wheels

Klagenfurt is driving greener: under this motto, e-car sharing provider "Avant2Go" has stationed 30 electric cars at 16 different locations in the provincial capital. "There's one at the airport, at the Minimundus, at Lakeside and in the city center," says traffic officer Sandra Wassermann (FP). "It's very easy to get started. All you have to do is upload your photo and driver's license to the app." Then you're ready to go. The e-cars are driven in the same way as automatic vehicles. This means there are only two gears: reverse and forward. It drives like a scooter, only you can get around comfortably on four wheels.