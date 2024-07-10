Level 3 for Tyrol
Second highest warning: severe thunderstorms imminent!
Things could get turbulent in Tyrol over the course of Wednesday and into Thursday night. GeoSphere Austria has issued a thunderstorm warning (warning level "orange", level 3 of 4) for parts of the province! Heavy rain, hail and squalls could lead to damage and dangerous scenes.
According to current forecasts (as of Wednesday afternoon), thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls are to be expected, especially in the border area with Bavaria and in the districts of Kufstein and Kitzbühel, the province of Tyrol warned in a press release.
There could be local power outages, road closures or even delays and cancellations in public transport. Possible dangers also include falling branches and falling trees. Increased caution is also advisable in road traffic in particular.
Severe thunderstorms also possible elsewhere
In the other regions of North Tyrol and in the East Tyrolean Tauern region (here the warning level "yellow" applies, level 2 of 4) at least individual strong thunderstorm events are possible.
From the mountains further into the lowlands
As a disturbance zone approaches on Wednesday afternoon, the risk of thunderstorms will increase significantly, first in the mountains and then in the lowlands from the evening hours. "During the night, some thunderstorm cells are to be expected, especially in the north and east, which can often merge into a large-scale thunderstorm cluster," warned GeoSphere Austria.
Due to the very humid and energy-rich air, the thunderstorms will be quite severe. Heavy rain and locally large hail are the main problems. Gale-force winds cannot be ruled out locally either.
GeoSphere Austria.
No relief in sight for the time being
The hot and humid weather is set to continue in the coming days. "On Thursday, a few strong thunderstorms will develop again during the day, although these will tend to be concentrated in the mountains and probably only individual cells will move into the lowlands," GeoSphere continues.
On Friday, a low pressure system will approach from the west, which will again increase the potential for thunderstorms in many regions of Austria.
