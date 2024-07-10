Heat: risk of accidents with personal injury increases

Most heat days in Vienna and Innsbruck

This was the case across all nine federal states: The most heat days were recorded in Vienna (2023: 37 heat days) and Innsbruck (35), the fewest in Bregenz and Graz with 20 each. The figures for Tyrol were particularly striking, where an average of 15 accidents per day occurred on non-heat days, compared to 20 on heat days (up 33 percent). In Burgenland, with a significantly lower absolute number of four accidents on average on heat days, the largest percentage difference was recorded with an increase of 35%.