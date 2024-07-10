Fuss after control
Drugs: House searches and an angry father
A turbulent police operation on Tuesday evening in the Tyrolean Oberland: officers actually only wanted to check a car with three occupants. However, after the driver tested positive for drugs and residues of narcotics were discovered in the car, the father of one of the occupants intervened. An arrest and house searches followed!
Shortly after 10.30 p.m., the car with the three occupants, which was parked in the parking lot of a grocery store in Rietz (Imst district), came to the attention of a police patrol. A driver and vehicle check was carried out.
No driver's license, positive drug test
The officers initially discovered that the 22-year-old driver did not have a driver's license. "In addition, a rapid drug test was positive for cocaine and THC," said the investigators.
Cocaine residues and drug paraphernalia were then found and seized in the car, which also contained two other locals aged 21 and 29.
Father of one of the occupants became violent
Subsequently, turbulent scenes unfolded. "The father of the 29-year-old inmate arrived during the course of the official action. The 55-year-old interfered in the official proceedings and tried to use physical force to prevent a police officer from carrying out a house search on his second son (26), who owns the vehicle," it continued.
The 55-year-old was finally arrested and taken to Telfs police station.
Die Ermittler
The father was eventually arrested. Three police officers were slightly injured as a result of the suspect's resistance. Finally, searches were carried out at the homes of the driver, the car owner and the 21-year-old occupant. "In the process, narcotics in the form of cannabis and cocaine were seized."
The three suspects have been released. The 55-year-old arrested was still in police custody on Wednesday.
