Press reviews
“Beast” and “magic”: Miracle goal takes Mbappe by surprise
Spain became the first team to reach the European Championship final on Tuesday. Here are the press comments on the victory against France.
SPAIN
"Marca ": Spain reach the final of the European Championship in brilliant fashion, with an anthology goal from Lamine Yamal and another from Dani Olmo.
"AS": Lamine makes Spain happy. A great goal from the Blaugrana kick-starts a comeback, which Olmo crowns with another great move.
"Mundo Deportivo": What a beast! This was Lamine Yamal's record-breaking goal against France. The Barca striker scored a beautiful goal to restore the tie on the scoreboard after Kolo Muani had scored for France.
FRANCE
"L'Équipe: Eyes red. Spain end the Équipe Tricolore's adventure! La Roja led at the break thanks to goals from Yamal and Olmo within four minutes and advanced to the European Championship final after a controlled second half. Tchouameni and Mbappe were denied by the Spanish goalkeeper.
"Le Figaro ": Carried by a historic Lamine Yamal, La Roja dominated the French national team and booked their place in the final on July 14.
"RMC Sport ": Despite taking the lead through Kolo Muani, Les Bleus collapsed in the first half and were unable to fight back after the break. France are out, while La Roja will take on England or the Netherlands in Berlin on Sunday.
"Le Parisien": That was it. Les Bleus had taken the lead against the best attack of the European Championship through Randal Kolo Muani, but conceded two goals in the space of four minutes.
ENGLAND
"The Sun ": La Roja take Mbappe and Co. by surprise after Yamal makes history with a thunderbolt.
"The Telegraph: Lamine Yamal could well still be at Euro 2044. But Europe's most celebrated schoolboy footballer is currently just one game away from scaling the heights that some of the greats have never reached in their entire careers.
"The Guardian: Lamine Yamal's wonder goal takes Spain past France in Euro 2024 final (...) Perhaps this is how new empires are born. (...) Spain have taken the hardest route to Berlin, beating Italy, Croatia and Germany and now France.
"Daily Mail: Yamal's magic knocks France out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.