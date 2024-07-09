She lives in exile:
Russia issues arrest warrant for Navalny’s widow
A court in Russia has issued an arrest warrant for the widow of deceased opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who lives in exile, on charges of involvement in an "extremist organization". Yulia Navalnaya had evaded preliminary investigations, the press service of the Moscow courts explained on Tuesday. She had therefore been placed on the wanted list.
A court spokesman in Moscow confirmed to the Interfax news agency that the court had granted the public prosecutor's request for pre-trial detention.
The pre-trial detention is initially set for two months and will come into effect after Navalny's extradition to Russia.
"Putin is a murderer"
"When you write about this, please don't forget to mention the main thing: Vladimir Putin is a murderer and a war criminal. He belongs in prison. But not in The Hague in a cozy cell with a TV, but in Russia - in the same penal colony and in the same two-by-three-meter cell in which he killed Alexei," she commented on her arrest warrant on "X".
Navalny's confidant Leonid Volkov commented on the arrest warrant on "X" with the ironic words: "A nice recognition of Julia's determination to continue Alexei's fight."
Navalny died in a prison camp in February
Yulia Navalny is the widow of Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died in February in a prison camp north of the Arctic Circle in unexplained circumstances. Navalnaya has blamed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for her husband's death and announced her intention to continue Navalny's fight for democracy in Russia.
Navalny was sentenced to many years in prison by Russian courts for extremism, among other things.
Navalny's widow in danger
Navalny herself lives abroad because of the danger she faces in Russia. She has not yet given any indication of when she intends to return to Russia. However, people who are classified as hostile by the Russian leadership are not always safe abroad either. There are repeated cases of Russian opposition members becoming victims of attacks.
