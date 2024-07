Graz: Church sale at a bargain price?

Negotiations dragged on for years, the "Krone" reported several times - now the sale has been finalized: the diocese of Graz-Seckau has announced that the famous Stiegenkirche in Graz's Sporgasse has been sold. "The baroque church will become private property, but will remain a consecrated place and can be used for church celebrations on selected days," according to the website. Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl speaks of "economic relief for the diocese".