Neumayer marches into the round of 16 at home

Tennis pro Lukas Neumayer experienced a sweat-inducing start to the Sparkasse Salzburg Open in the first round in the truest sense of the word. In temperatures above 30 degrees, the 21-year-old beat Frenchman Manuel Guinard in two sets 6:3 and 6:2. "I did it more with fighting spirit and a good mental performance. But I'm not satisfied with my game yet," said the local hero.