One in three MPs will not return

FPÖ club relatively stable

In contrast, there will be hardly any departures from the FPÖ. Only Petra Steger and Gerald Hauser are moving to the EU Parliament. Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic and Michel Reimon, for example, have voluntarily left the Green Party. For others, however, it could still be tight with their places on the list, as the party has to reckon with fewer seats according to the polls.