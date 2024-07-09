National Council election
One in three MPs will not return
One in three MPs will not return to the National Council. This is already certain, regardless of the outcome of the election in September. Some will take political retirement, others are no longer eligible for election.
The ÖVP and SPÖ are particularly affected. These include National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, justice spokesperson Michaela Steinacker and housing spokesperson Johann Singer (all ÖVP). The upcoming election also marks the end of the Kurz era in parliament for the People's Party. His lateral entrants Maria Großbauer and Gaby Schwarz already have new jobs as cultural manager and at the Ombudsman Board. Former pole vaulter Kira Grünberg has no chance of a mandate.
These are the dates for the National Council elections on September 29.
Who is no longer running for the SPÖ
One or two members of the SPÖ have also dropped out, including Harald Troch and Klaus Köchl. Former government members Gabriele Heinisch-Hosek and Alois Stöger, former FSG leader Rainer Wimmer, former party manager Max Lercher and a few other MPs are no longer standing voluntarily. Some politicians from both the SPÖ and the ÖVP are also moving into provincial politics.
FPÖ club relatively stable
In contrast, there will be hardly any departures from the FPÖ. Only Petra Steger and Gerald Hauser are moving to the EU Parliament. Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic and Michel Reimon, for example, have voluntarily left the Green Party. For others, however, it could still be tight with their places on the list, as the party has to reckon with fewer seats according to the polls.
According to the polls, the NEOS do not have to fear any losses, but still have voluntary dropouts such as Gerald Loacker and Katharina Werner.
If the current polls are correct and new parliamentary groups such as the Beer Party or KPÖ make it into the National Council, half of the MPs could even be new in October. This is when the new government will be sworn in.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.