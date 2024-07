Salaries: when you belong to the richest quarter

Compared to the previous year, wages and salaries in Austria have risen by between five and 7.7 percent this year, according to the results of the latest remuneration study by HR and management consultants Kienbaum Vienna. The study shows that incomes in Austria are continuing to rise sharply despite the subdued economic situation. Executives have seen an average increase in basic salary of 6.3 percent, while wages and salaries for specialists and professionals have risen by an average of 7.7 percent (see charts).