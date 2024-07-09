Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Election campaign 2022

Illegal financing? – Investigation against Le Pen

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 16:10

Just two days after the decisive round of the French parliamentary elections, the judiciary has launched a preliminary investigation into right-wing populist Marine Le Pen. The reason for this is the suspicion of illegal financing of her 2022 presidential election campaign.

comment0 Kommentare

Among other things, this involves an election campaign loan and the embezzlement of funds, the public prosecutor's office in Paris announced on Tuesday. The investigation was launched on July 2 following a tip-off from the Commission for Campaign Accounts.

Marine Le Pen is under investigation for financing her election campaign - and not for the first time. (Bild: AP/Louise Delmotte)
Marine Le Pen is under investigation for financing her election campaign - and not for the first time.
(Bild: AP/Louise Delmotte)

11.5 million euros for presidential campaign
In France, as in Austria, election campaign costs are capped. The responsible commission checks the accounts of all candidates and a portion is reimbursed. Le Pen had invested around 11.5 million euros in her third presidential election campaign in 2022. The commission had already previously rejected some of the expenditure, including a good 300,000 euros for campaign advertising on buses. Le Pen lost the 2022 presidential election to Emmanuel Macron in the run-off.

Permanent political rivals in France: President Macron and his fiercest opponent Le Pen (Bild: AFP/POOL/LUDOVIC MARIN)
Permanent political rivals in France: President Macron and his fiercest opponent Le Pen
(Bild: AFP/POOL/LUDOVIC MARIN)

Already targeted several times
The Commission had also criticized some of the costs during the 2017 presidential election campaign. Around 870,000 euros, which Le Pen had received as a loan from a splinter party of her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, were not recognized by the Commission. In June, the Court of Cassation in Paris confirmed the conviction of Le Pen's party Rassemblement National (RN) to a fine of 250,000 euros. The case concerned excessive invoices for campaign material for candidates in the 2012 National Assembly elections.

Problems at EU level too
In the fall, Le Pen and 24 other defendants will stand trial on suspicion of embezzling EU funds. The trial is set to begin on September 30. According to the prosecution, several assistants of RN MEPs actually worked for the party and not for the MEPs between 2004 and 2016. Le Pen denies the allegations.

The RN was ahead in both the European elections and the first round of the French parliamentary elections. In the run-off election last Sunday, he only came third - after tactical withdrawals by more than 200 candidates from the other party camps. Le Pen, who was re-elected as a member of parliament, wants to become leader of the parliamentary group again. She is also aiming for a fourth presidential candidacy in 2027.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf