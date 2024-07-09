“Five years of total failure on asylum and migration”

Justice centers abroad for criminals

"In 2022 and 2023 alone, 109,000 asylum applications were submitted in Burgenland, which is another reason why we are against a residence obligation," says Fürst. People with a negative asylum decision should therefore be consistently taken out of the country and those who have committed serious crimes should be sent to justice centers outside the EU. There is also a side blow to the FPÖ: "They are making common cause in the EU Parliament with Hungary's Viktor Orbán, who simply waves refugees through to Burgenland," says Fürst.