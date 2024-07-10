Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Czechs charged

Engine exploded while attempting to flee from the police

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 09:15

Two young Czechs drove a "big bolt" through the Waldviertel region in their wrecked car. After the police used a wheel clamp to prevent the car from continuing its journey, the men tried to make a break for it. So much so that the bolt shot out of the engine. This was even filmed.

comment0 Kommentare

The alarm was raised by a female driver who was following a Czech junk car in the Waldviertel - the car couldn't even keep in lane! The police quickly moved out and were able to stop the car in Scheideldorf near Göpfritz an der Wild in the Zwettl district.

Driving home from a funeral in Slovakia
The touching explanation that they had been at their grandfather's funeral in Slovakia and had had a technical breakdown on the way home did not help the two Czechs - an 18-year-old driver and the 19-year-old owner without a driver's license. The car was too badly damaged. It was not just the chassis or the rusted-through exhaust, the car also had several other serious defects. After the men were also unable to pay the fine, the car was immobilized on the spot with a wheel clamp.

Drive on at any cost: boom!
But the two Czechs refused to accept this and even filmed their violent escape attempt on their cell phones a little later. They wanted to "blow up" the wheel clamp at high speed, but only blew up the car's engine. The force of the explosion was so strong that even the hood thundered against the windscreen. The loud action naturally attracted the attention of neighbors - the police officers arrived again and reported the men at large after questioning them.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf