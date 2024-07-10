Engine exploded while attempting to flee from the police

Driving home from a funeral in Slovakia

The touching explanation that they had been at their grandfather's funeral in Slovakia and had had a technical breakdown on the way home did not help the two Czechs - an 18-year-old driver and the 19-year-old owner without a driver's license. The car was too badly damaged. It was not just the chassis or the rusted-through exhaust, the car also had several other serious defects. After the men were also unable to pay the fine, the car was immobilized on the spot with a wheel clamp.