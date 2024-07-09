Value added analysis
Festival guests spend around 414 euros per day
The Festival is known to attract the rich and famous in summer. The cultural festival has now presented a value creation analysis in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce to find out exactly how much guests spend during their time in the city of Mozart and what this means for Salzburg as a business location.
The spending of Festival visitors was surveyed using an online survey in 2023. Everyone who had purchased a ticket directly through the Festival was invited to take part in the survey. A total of around 8,500 people took part, which corresponds to around 30 percent of all ticket buyers.
The respondents were extremely willing to spend. The calculated daily expenditure per guest was 414 euros. This is twice as high as the average.
In total, around 181 million euros in consumer spending by visitors ends up in Salzburg businesses.In addition, there are almost 3,000 jobs and 96 million euros in tax revenue.
According to WKS President Peter Buchmüller, this means additional prosperity for the economy. And for the Festival, the figures from the new study confirm one thing above all: anyone who invests in the Festival will get many times more back.
This is a positive outlook, especially with regard to the planned renovation of the Festival Houses. As things stand at present, the first construction phase is expected to cost just under 400 million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
