Daughter bitten and son locked in cupboard

Judge: "These are not parenting methods"

The co-defendant's partner was less understanding: according to the indictment, he is said to have locked his son in the cupboard three times. He is also said to have switched off the electricity, even though the children are afraid of the dark. Deprivation of liberty was therefore the accusation: "When I was still a boy, that was normal," the accused tried to explain and said about the children: "They were still jumping around at three or four o'clock at night, turning the lights on and off." The judge replied: "Mr. Defendant, if you are so overwhelmed with raising children, you have to get help. Times have changed. These are not parenting methods in the year 2024."