With Carinthia experience

Now fixed! WAC snatches up midfield all-rounder

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 12:42

Now it's fixed! As the "Krone" already reported, WAC are strengthening their squad with midfielder Dejan Zukic. The 23-year-old Serbian joins the Lavanttal club on a three-year deal from Vojvodina Novi Sad. The attacking midfielder has already gained experience in Carinthia. .

comment0 Kommentare

Reinforcement for the WAC! Dejan Zukic will be playing for the Lavanttaler in the Bundesliga next season. The Serbian has only ever played for Vojvodina Novi Sad, where he was an absolute regular last season, starting 33 of 37 league games. Towards the end, the 23-year-old even became captain of the team.

(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Zukic scored four times in the league and set up five goals. In the 2nd round of the Conference League qualifiers against APOEL Nicosia, he scored both goals in a 2:4 aggregate score. He has also made appearances for the national team: The attacking midfielder made 21 appearances for various youth teams.

"Great challenge!"
Zukic himself is already looking forward to the coming season. "The Austrian Bundesliga is a great challenge and the perfect next step in my career. Together with my new team-mates, I will do everything I can to ensure that we take part in international business in the coming season," emphasizes Zukic.

Carinthia not an unknown "spot"
Zukic has already gained experience in Carinthia. On August 12, 2021, he already played in Klagenfurt in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualifiers. Back then, Vojvodina suffered a 1:6 defeat against LASK.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
