With Carinthia experience
Now fixed! WAC snatches up midfield all-rounder
Now it's fixed! As the "Krone" already reported, WAC are strengthening their squad with midfielder Dejan Zukic. The 23-year-old Serbian joins the Lavanttal club on a three-year deal from Vojvodina Novi Sad. The attacking midfielder has already gained experience in Carinthia. .
Reinforcement for the WAC! Dejan Zukic will be playing for the Lavanttaler in the Bundesliga next season. The Serbian has only ever played for Vojvodina Novi Sad, where he was an absolute regular last season, starting 33 of 37 league games. Towards the end, the 23-year-old even became captain of the team.
Zukic scored four times in the league and set up five goals. In the 2nd round of the Conference League qualifiers against APOEL Nicosia, he scored both goals in a 2:4 aggregate score. He has also made appearances for the national team: The attacking midfielder made 21 appearances for various youth teams.
"Great challenge!"
Zukic himself is already looking forward to the coming season. "The Austrian Bundesliga is a great challenge and the perfect next step in my career. Together with my new team-mates, I will do everything I can to ensure that we take part in international business in the coming season," emphasizes Zukic.
Carinthia not an unknown "spot"
Zukic has already gained experience in Carinthia. On August 12, 2021, he already played in Klagenfurt in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualifiers. Back then, Vojvodina suffered a 1:6 defeat against LASK.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.