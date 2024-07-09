Qualifying drama before the Olympics: “My heart is broken”

When the ÖOC officially announced Austria's line-up on Tuesday, the dream of the Olympics came true for many athletes. Athlete Verena Mayr's dream, however, was shattered in dramatic fashion shortly beforehand! Having just arrived in Paris, the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist found out that she had missed out on the Paris ticket by a wafer-thin margin: 24 athletes qualified via the heptathlon ranking, with Mayr finishing in 25th place! After the final stage of the qualification process, there are no more starting places for the ÖLV. "My heart is broken," posted the 29-year-old from Ebensee, who was unable to compete in the heptathlon for almost two years after finishing 11th at the 2021 Games in Tokyo due to injury dramas.