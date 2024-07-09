Verena Mayr from Ebensee
Qualifying drama before the Olympics: “My heart is broken”
Upper Austrian swimmer Lena Kreundl was jubilant on Tuesday as she slipped into Austria's 80-strong Olympic squad. For track and field athlete Verena Mayr, however, her injury drama was followed by qualifying drama! The 29-year-old from Ebensee found out about this in Paris of all places - the venue for the Games.
When the ÖOC officially announced Austria's line-up on Tuesday, the dream of the Olympics came true for many athletes. Athlete Verena Mayr's dream, however, was shattered in dramatic fashion shortly beforehand! Having just arrived in Paris, the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist found out that she had missed out on the Paris ticket by a wafer-thin margin: 24 athletes qualified via the heptathlon ranking, with Mayr finishing in 25th place! After the final stage of the qualification process, there are no more starting places for the ÖLV. "My heart is broken," posted the 29-year-old from Ebensee, who was unable to compete in the heptathlon for almost two years after finishing 11th at the 2021 Games in Tokyo due to injury dramas.
"Find new goals for myself!"
But Verena never gave up, sensationally finishing fifth at the World Indoor Championships this year and becoming national champion in Götzis with 6196 points ahead of Ivona Dadic, who also failed to qualify! However, Verena had to withdraw from the European Championships due to an infection - and is now also missing out on Paris due to the questionable qualification mode! "I'm disappointed and sad because it was so close and I've struggled so much in recent years. Sometimes you just want to cry and give up - but I'm not giving up, I'm looking for new goals!"
Upper Austrian duo in final preparation
At the Games, she will only be following the competitions of her best friends. "I will go on vacation at that time so that I don't miss too much," says Mayr after the bitter end. While hurdles sprinter Karin Strametz also failed, 400m ace Susi Gogl-Walli, like Lukas Weißhaidinger, is also in the final preparations; she also came third in Hengolo. Her time: 51.21s - she was only faster this year at the European Championships.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.