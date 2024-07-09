Reptile died
Snake bit worker – who bit back twice
A worker from India fought back in an unusual way after being woken up by a snake bite: The man simply bit back. While the 35-year-old survived the encounter, the reptile escaped less unscathed.
India is known for the highly venomous snakes that live there. Bites are not uncommon - but the reaction of a railroad worker from Bihar is very unusual.
Santosh Lohar, who is currently working on a railroad project in Rajouli, went to sleep last week when a poisonous snake suddenly disturbed his sleep. But according to "India Today", the man did not panic. He simply bit it back - three times in fact. The snake died after the worker's counterattack.
As the newspaper further reported, the man had an explanation for his bizarre behaviour: "In my village, there is a belief that if you are bitten by a snake, you have to bite back twice to neutralize the poison." It seems to have worked - the 35-year-old survived the incident. However, he did not rely entirely on superstition and sought additional medical treatment to be on the safe side.
The man was eventually treated in a nearby hospital. The doctor in charge explained that the patient had responded well to treatment - it was not possible to determine exactly which snake had bitten.
