Thick air at Ferrari
Sainz lashes out: “You can’t sugarcoat it”
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has not minced his words after his team's poor performance at Silverstone. The Spaniard criticized the racing team for missing out on the development of the competition. "We took the wrong direction," was his verdict.
"It is obvious to everyone that we are not fast enough. Ultimately, we raced in England to the specification of Imola, but since Imola the other racing teams have made some very big advances," complained Sainz after the race weekend in Great Britain. This did not go according to plan for Ferrari.
The Spaniard finished fifth in Sunday's race, while his team-mate Charles Leclerc even finished outside the points in 14th place. A disaster for the proud "Scuderia", which had been on the up this season.
What is the reaction?
"We can't sugarcoat it: We have taken the wrong direction in terms of development," says Sainz, not mincing his words. Ferrari is around three months behind. The task now is to set the course for the rest of the season.
The decisive factor is how they will approach Hungary and Spa-Francorchamps: "We will probably try to drive with the latest improvements at the Hungaroring, because we only have a few fast corners in Hungary," says Sainz. On the traditional Belgian circuit, however, it will be much more difficult, the 29-year-old is certain.
