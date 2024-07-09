Austrian Museum Prize goes to Graz

"The award rewards an impressive team performance over the last few years," says Graz City Councillor for Culture Günter Riegler, congratulating the team led by museum director Sibylle Dienesch and her predecessor Otto Hochreiter. In the jury's statement, the opening up of the museum, which Diensch has carried out since taking over the museum, was particularly praised: "The Graz Museum, which is also responsible for the Graz City Archive and a branch on the Schlossberg, shows courage for controversial topics and thus consciously intervenes actively in the city."