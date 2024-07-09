"Serial fraudster"
Influencer Tate also charged with tax fraud
The controversial British influencer Andrew Tate, who is accused of rape in his home country as well as in Romania, has now been charged with tax fraud in the UK. He and his brother are "serial fraudsters", said prosecutor Sarah Clarke in court in London on Monday.
She accused them of failing to pay tax on internet income of 21 million pounds (just under 25 million euros) between 2014 and 2022.
The two brothers reportedly generated the aforementioned income primarily from internet sales and activities on the paid-for online platform OnlyFans, where users share videos and photos with sexual content, among other things.
In her indictment, Clarke referred, among other things, to a video of Andrew Tate in which he says: "When I lived in England, I refused to pay taxes."
Rape and human trafficking
In another case, the British authorities have already obtained an international arrest warrant for the brothers, who have been living in Romania for some time, due to criminal investigations into rape and human trafficking. They were arrested there at the end of 2022.
Andrew Tate is accused of rape. The 37-year-old and his brother Tristan, who is two years younger, are also alleged to have lured women into traps by faking feelings and then forcing them to produce pornographic films.
The brothers are currently at large in Romania. Originally they were not allowed to leave the country, but a few days ago a court in Bucharest allowed them to travel within the European Union until the start of the trial. They deny all charges.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
