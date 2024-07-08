ÖVP dismantles Vienna, opponents see “failure” of Raab

Language skills are emphasized

The other participants in the presentation took a less partisan view of the figures in the integration report. The Chair of the Expert Council, Katharina Pabel, nevertheless emphasized the importance of language skills. For example, 65% of those entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection who attended their first language course in 2023 would need literacy skills - including in their native language. She also spoke out in favor of measures for people who are yet to move to Austria, for example through family reunification.