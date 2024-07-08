Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Road Runner scene

“We love racing and cutting”

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 16:35

Exclusive insights into the Viennese tuning scene. In Vienna-Döling, the "Krone" spoke to the young drivers who are behind the wheel of the fast racers. They tell us what makes them tick and what makes racing so appealing before they start their races on the Gürtel.

comment0 Kommentare

It's just after midnight when the engines roar in Vienna's Heiligenstadt district, where Döbling is not yet a posh neighborhood. The high-horsepower vehicles are polished to a shine, the chassis is lowered, roaring exhausts break through the silence of the night. But all the extras come as standard, we are assured. The meeting points for the young men, most of whom have their roots in Turkey, include petrol stations and the parking lots of a well-known fast food chain. Turkish music can be heard from the open windows.

Coke flows in streams, alcohol is taboo for the boys anyway. Every euro they save goes towards pimping their cars. They mainly go for German makes. "BMW is a Turkish car," says PS fan Emre. But Audi and Mercedes are also in the mix.

Erkan and Emre (note: name changed by the editor) in conversation with the "Krone". (Bild: krone.tv )
Erkan and Emre (note: name changed by the editor) in conversation with the "Krone".
(Bild: krone.tv )

They meet here and exchange ideas. Then they go racing on the Gürtel, but not always. Of course, the police have the scene in their sights. The fines are high. A friend recently paid 500 euros because his vehicle was too loud. The vehicles drive bumper to bumper in the parking lot. One car is even wrapped in glitter foil.

Diesel and petrol instead of e-mobility
"We love to show off our wares," says another. "We love to race, to cut, that's our principle. You can't do anything else in Vienna anyway," says the owner of a 265-horsepower Mercedes with conviction. Switching to an electric car is unthinkable for the young men. You can't make any noise with it. Hot stoves are known to attract beautiful women. That's usually the main reason why they drive up here.

Zitat Icon

It's adrenaline: you press the gas pedal and get your feelings back.

18-Jähriger aus der Tuning-Szene

Emre has also had an accident due to speeding. It was very bad. He would rather not talk about it. Nevertheless, the 18-year-old gets firmly back on the gas pedal. The boys always come to Heiligenstadt at the weekend. When the car has long since been parked at home again, everything still revolves around cars. They scour sales platforms and send offers to friends via WhatsApp.

What happens if the car is confiscated for blatantly exceeding the speed limit? "That's my property. I'd rather burn it," says Emre emotionally. His friends agree with him.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martina Münzer-Greier
Martina Münzer-Greier
Stefana Madjarov
Stefana Madjarov
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf