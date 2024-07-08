“We love racing and cutting”

Diesel and petrol instead of e-mobility

"We love to show off our wares," says another. "We love to race, to cut, that's our principle. You can't do anything else in Vienna anyway," says the owner of a 265-horsepower Mercedes with conviction. Switching to an electric car is unthinkable for the young men. You can't make any noise with it. Hot stoves are known to attract beautiful women. That's usually the main reason why they drive up here.