“We won’t survive it next time”

Josef Breitenfellner has been the janitor at Anton-Hesch-Gasse 4 in Vöcklabruck for two years. He lives on the second floor and was lucky during the fire on Sunday night. "It was a disaster. I was alerted by a woman kneeling on the sidewalk, screaming and praying and pointing upwards. At first I thought it was a suicide, that someone had jumped out of the window, but then I saw that there was fire everywhere. Her children and husband were still in the house and the young woman was completely hysterical," says Breitenfellner, describing the dramatic moments.