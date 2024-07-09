Vorteilswelt
Go-Box incorrectly installed

Dispute over toll: garbage collector has to pay 1100 euros

Nachrichten
09.07.2024 06:00

Because Asfinag and MA 48 are in dispute, a long-standing refuse collector in Vienna has to dig deep into his pockets. We have the details of this curious case.

comment0 Kommentare

Every MA 48 vehicle has a Go-Box, which is used to pay the toll. This is now costing garbage collector Johann Neuburger a lot of money. The whole story from the beginning: six months ago, a driver's fine was sent to the refuse collection office. The fine of 550 euros was passed on to Neuburger. "At first I thought it was a bad joke," says the experienced refuse collector.

He was told that the Go-Box had not been stuck to the windshield as required by regulations, but had been placed on the dashboard. "The adhesive had come off," Neuburger defends himself.

Was a toll paid?
This led to a dispute between the city and Asfinag. While the 48er claims that the toll for this route was debited correctly, Asfinag insists that the incorrect attachment of the box meant that the toll could not be debited correctly at every portal. As a result, a replacement toll claim was made in the amount of 240 euros, which was to be paid within four weeks.

After four weeks had passed, a complaint was filed and the fine was increased to 550 euros.

A second fine followed
As if that wasn't enough, a few weeks later a second complaint arrived - again with a fine of 550 euros to be paid. "I can't pay 1,100 euros, that's not justified," says the litterer. He has now paid one of the two fines, the other is still outstanding. And why doesn't MA 48 cover the amount as his employer? "We can't help Mr. Neuburger in this case, the driver has to pay the fine himself."

"I won't be able to avoid paying the second fine, but I want to point out this cheek and warn my colleagues," says the dung collector.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
