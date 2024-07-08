On land, labor, etc.
OECD recommends a different tax system for Austria
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) presented Austria's government with a number of reform proposals on Monday. These include a different tax system and lower public debt. However, the OECD's assessment of the economic and social situation is generally positive.
The economy has "developed well over the last two decades", said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at a press conference in Vienna on Monday. The standard of living in Austria is higher than in most OECD countries and income inequality is relatively low, as there are public transfer payments. Nevertheless, inflation is currently high despite the decline in inflation.
Low taxes on real estate, high taxes on labor
The organization of industrialized nations sees a need for change in the tax system. In Austria, real estate is taxed "at a low level", while the tax burden on labor is high. In their 140-page report, the experts therefore recommend shifting the taxation of labor "to other bases", including higherCO2 and property taxes. Property values should be updated regularly. Another suggestion: relax the strict entry requirements for certain professional services.
The organization is also concerned about Austria's "relatively high" national debt. It recommends introducing a medium-term plan to reduce the deficit and debt. In addition, the pension system should be secured, for example by linking the retirement age to the life expectancy of the population.
More incentive for paternity leave
There is also a need for reform in the areas of climate, health, education and childcare. The report states that women's participation in the workforce is restricted by "the inadequate supply of high-quality childcare". Stronger incentives for paternity leave could also lead to a more balanced division of time with children between mothers and fathers.
The OECD's recommendations would be taken "very seriously", said Economics Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP), adding that the country report offered a "fresh look" at Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.