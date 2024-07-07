Apart from the world stars of classical music at the festival, you have been looking in vain for big names in music in the heart of Salzburg for years. You have to travel a stone's throw to Plainfeld to be allowed to use the word "star". However, the major event is now a big fish itself. With a constant desire for further development and the right people at work, the event has earned itself a great international reputation. Regionally, it is like a bombastic firework display for young people. Otherwise, the offerings for young people are rather limited. Or you look for them in vain.