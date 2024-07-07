Vorteilswelt
Electric Love Festival

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 19:34

The day after the end of the eleventh edition of the Electric Love Festival, boss Manuel Reifenauer took stock. The dismantling work at the Salzburgring should be completed by the end of the week. The organizer has a pious wish for the next edition.

The dismantling work was already in full swing early on Sunday morning. In addition, the last guests at the campsite gathered their belongings and made their way home. The Electric Love Festival has been beaten for 2024. Even organizer Manuel Reifenauer took a deep breath. "Mixed" and "satisfied" was his answer when asked for a summary.

The dismantling work on the festival site should be completed on Friday.
The dismantling work on the festival site should be completed on Friday.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
The big clean-up at the campsite began on Sunday,
The big clean-up at the campsite began on Sunday,
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)

Saturday in particular was a major challenge. Due to a storm warning, the opening was postponed until late in the evening. Some performances had to be canceled. "I am extremely sorry that some artists were unable to perform," said Reifenauer.

"We have the best guests there are"
But the hands of those responsible were tied. The forecast had been in place since Thursday. Gusts of wind of up to 90 kilometers per hour were measured in the area of the largest stage. In such situations, there are precise parameters for what to do. However, Reifenauer immediately sensed a willingness to cooperate and understanding from the thousands of visitors. "We have the best guests there are. They all joined in."

Manuel Reifenauer is in charge at the Electric Love Festival.
Manuel Reifenauer is in charge at the Electric Love Festival.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The organizer remembers the emotions much more positively. "At the opening ceremony, one or two people shed a tear or two. Making the guests happy is the reason why we organize this festival." The key will be handed back to the Salzburgring on Friday evening. The campsite should be cleared shortly afterwards.

Visitors can expect a lot from the next edition of the Electric Love Festival - this year there were 180,000. The first acts for 2025 are to be announced in the coming weeks. Reifenauer only has one "pious wish": "There don't have to be any more severe weather warnings."

Kommentar
Ein Feuerwerk für die Jugend

Apart from the world stars of classical music at the festival, you have been looking in vain for big names in music in the heart of Salzburg for years. You have to travel a stone's throw to Plainfeld to be allowed to use the word "star". However, the major event is now a big fish itself. With a constant desire for further development and the right people at work, the event has earned itself a great international reputation. Regionally, it is like a bombastic firework display for young people. Otherwise, the offerings for young people are rather limited. Or you look for them in vain.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
