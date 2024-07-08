Why this is so
Early variety of mushrooms in the Tyrolean forests
Many a mushroom hunter has already made rich pickings this year. No wonder: the frequent rain ensures the best conditions in the forest. Mushrooms are also sprouting earlier and earlier in the long term. Researcher Martin Kirchmair explains the changes and warns against culinary experiments.
The first mushroom consultation of the Tyrolean Mushroom Society took place at the Jenbach Museum on Sunday. There is a lot to examine, as chairman Martin Kirchmair confirms. The microbiologist researches the realm of fungi at the University of Innsbruck. He has observed that many varieties can now be found on average a month earlier than years ago: "I was already collecting morels at the beginning of March. They used to be hard to see before May."
Around a quarter of our mushroom species are edible, but not all of them are a treat.
Martin Kirchmair, Mikrobiologe
Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx
There are around 2000 species of mushrooms worth mentioning in our latitudes. "A quarter of them are edible, but not all of them are a treat," says Kirchmair with a wink. "Recently, southern species have also been spreading," he says, referring to the consequences of increasing warming. Native species are moving to higher altitudes. "The number of mushrooms is changing. As with animals, things are getting tight for alpine species such as the high mountain mushroom. Some of these species will probably disappear," predicts the expert.
React quickly in case of suspected poisoning
Amateur mushroom hunters are concerned with another question: edible or not? A crucial question! "Poisonous mushrooms can lead to organ failure and death," warns Kirchmair against experimenting. The expert is asked for advice by hospitals in cases of poisoning. If he suspects poisoning, he advises people to call the emergency number or poisoning information center immediately and to take mushroom remains or vomit with them to hospital: "So that appropriate treatment can be administered quickly."
The Tyrolean Mushroom Association appeals to anyone who is unsure to have their find examined. Until October, the members offer advice every Sunday at the Jenbacher Museum (6.30 pm to 8 pm). A service also offered by the market department in Innsbruck.
If you want to take advantage of the warm and humid weather these days, you should also observe the Tyrolean mushroom protection regulations: Two kilograms per person per day may be collected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
