Early variety of mushrooms in the Tyrolean forests

There are around 2000 species of mushrooms worth mentioning in our latitudes. "A quarter of them are edible, but not all of them are a treat," says Kirchmair with a wink. "Recently, southern species have also been spreading," he says, referring to the consequences of increasing warming. Native species are moving to higher altitudes. "The number of mushrooms is changing. As with animals, things are getting tight for alpine species such as the high mountain mushroom. Some of these species will probably disappear," predicts the expert.